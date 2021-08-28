AllSteelers Talk: What's Next for Steelers and Dwayne Haskins?

After a underwhelming performance for Dwayne Haskins, what is the Pittsburgh Steelers next move at backup quarterback?

It was a rough ending to the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason, but even in losses, there's plenty to learn.

Did Dwayne Haskins lose his opportunity in Pittsburgh? What was that opportunity to begin with?

It's hard to say if the hype was the same inside the team as it was outside it, but after the Steelers' fourth preseason game, thoughts have changed on the backup quarterback's role now and in the future.

Let's not forget the good. The Steelers might have lost, and it might have been a hard game to watch, but some of the takeaways were positive.

It was also an opportunity for depth players to earn a place on this team. Find out who stood out and made a case for themselves as the Steelers begin to trim their roster to 53.

And who won the punting competition? Jordan Berry came to play in Week 3, but was it enough?

