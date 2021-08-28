August 28, 2021
Steelers Release Nine Players Ahead of Roster Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started trimming their roster to 53.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released nine players as they beginning trimming their roster to 53.

The Steelers cut tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle T.J. Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton and safety Lamont Wade.

Of the released, Brown and Sexton have made the most noise during the summer. Brown was an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State. Many believed he carried enough potential to contribute at slot cornerback this season. 

Sexton made plays on special teams, but his fumbled punt against the Carolina Panthers likely cost him his roster spot. 

The Steelers will need to trim their roster to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET. They'll be able to add 16 practice squad players on Wednesday, Sept. 1. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

