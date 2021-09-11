September 11, 2021
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Honors Heroes of 9/11

The Pittsburgh Steelers and their head coach sent remembrances to those lost on 9/11.
Author:
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sent a tweet remembering the lives lost during the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. 

"This is the day we honor all those lost on September 11, 2001, but every day we should remember them, including the heroes who selflessly gave their lives to save others," Tomlin wrote. 

The Steelers also tweeted out a remembrance for the lives lost and sacrificed during that day. 

AllSteelers sends their their strongest thanks to the brave men and women who worked tirelessly and selflessly to save thousands during that horrific day. To the lives lost, we, along with the rest of the sports world, will forever remember. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

