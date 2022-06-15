Skip to main content

Steelers Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest paid safety in NFL history.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a contract extension with Minkah Fitzpatrick, the team announced. The new deal makes him the highest paid safety in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fitzpatrick and the Steelers have agreed to a four-year deal worth $18.4 million per season. It also includes $36 million guaranteed. 

Fitzpatrick arrived in Pittsburgh in 2019 and has since become one of the NFL's best defensive players. In a Steelers uniform, the 25-year-old safety has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler twice. 

During his time in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick has accumulated 11 interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns. This past season he recorded a career-high 124 tackles.  

