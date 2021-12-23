Skip to main content
    Two Steelers Named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented in the Pro Bowl for a 30th time.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented by two players in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. 

    Outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward have both been named to the Pro Bowl this season. This is the 21st consecutive year the Steelers will be represented in the all-star matchup. 

    This is Heyward's fourth-straight year, and fifth time total, he's been voted to the Pro Bowl. This season, the Steelers defensive captain ranks first in tackles (73), first in solo stops (41), first in stuffs (seven), first in passes defensed (seven), tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and tied for fifth in sacks (7).

    Watt will make his third Pro Bowl in five NFL seasons. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate has already set a new Steelers single-season sack rack of 17.5 and currently leads the NFL in quarterback hits (30) and fumble recovers (3), and ranks second in tackle for loss (17).

    The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6.

