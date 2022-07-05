Report: Steelers Won't Offer Diontae Johnson $20 Million

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two more deals to work through this summer with Chris Boswell and Diontae Johnson set to hit the open market next offseason.

While Boswell seems like an easy extension, negotiations with Johnson are a major topic of conversation around the Steelers. With the wide receiver market booming this spring, Johnson's value is likely over the $20 million per season mark. However, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh isn't willing to offer that number.

"They aren't offering him anything near McLaurin or anybody else that got more than $20 million per year," Kaboly said in his recent mailbag. "They will offer him something, and it won't be what he thinks he can get on the market, and he will get paid next year somewhere else."

Right now, Johnson is set to make $3.1 million this season. At the same time, 12 receivers will make over $20 million for the 2022 season.

Johnson made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after leading the Steelers with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pittsburgh used their second and fourth-round draft picks in April to select wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin.

