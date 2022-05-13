Steelers Play Raiders Day After Immaculate Reception 50th Anniversary

The Pittsburgh Steelers get a Christmas Eve game with some extra meaning.

PITTSBURGH -- Who doesn't love a nice anniversary, especially when it's about the Pittsburgh Steelers winning a football game? Well, in 2022, fans will get a remembrance of the Immaculate Reception.

The Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field on Dec. 24, Week 16. That date comes one day after the 50th anniversary of Franco Harris's touchdown reception.

The Steelers and Raiders will meet at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24. 50 years since the 1972 game.

Check out the Steelers' entire schedule here.

