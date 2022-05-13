Skip to main content

Steelers Play Raiders Day After Immaculate Reception 50th Anniversary

The Pittsburgh Steelers get a Christmas Eve game with some extra meaning.

PITTSBURGH -- Who doesn't love a nice anniversary, especially when it's about the Pittsburgh Steelers winning a football game? Well, in 2022, fans will get a remembrance of the Immaculate Reception. 

The Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field on Dec. 24, Week 16. That date comes one day after the 50th anniversary of Franco Harris's touchdown reception. 

The Steelers and Raiders will meet at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24. 50 years since the 1972 game. 

Check out the Steelers' entire schedule here. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17068678_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Face Browns on Thursday Night Football

By Noah Strackbein5 minutes ago
USATSI_17384978_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release 2022 Regular Season Schedule

By Noah Strackbein7 minutes ago
USATSI_17251214_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce First Two Games of 2022 Season

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (13)
News

Steelers Bring in Andy Weidl for Second-Round GM Interview

By Noah Strackbein10 hours ago
USATSI_17464796_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_17449697_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

By Noah StrackbeinMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17413010_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Among Favorites to Lead NFL in Rushing

By Noah StrackbeinMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17412548_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

By Noah StrackbeinMay 11, 2022