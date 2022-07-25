Skip to main content

Steelers Release RB Trey Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers waive Trey Edmunds after four years with the team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released longtime running back/fullback Trey Edmunds, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edmunds has been with the Steelers since 2018, playing in 21 games, primarily on special teams.

The brother of safety Terrell, Edmunds was a player that's been highly respected within the locker room. A member of the practice squad most of his career in Pittsburgh, Edmunds was a staple of players the Steelers utilized to prepare during the season. 

With Edmunds' release, the Steelers now have an open roster spot. Their running backs heading into training camp are Najee Harris, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren. 

