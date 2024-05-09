Steelers WR Invited to Rookie Premiere
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson will head to Los Angeles for the 2024 Rookie Premiere, marking the first time someone from the black and gold will represent the team since the 2022 NFL Draft class.
Wilson was the team's third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He'll join 39 other rookies in Los Angeles to introduce himself to the NFL community.
The Steelers are likely looking at Wilson as an immediate starter this season. Despite being a third-round pick, Wilson will step on the field with an opportunity to run next to George Pickens as the Week 1 starter, with guys like Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins working behind them.
Wilson is the only representative from Pittsburgh who was invited to the Rookie Premiere. First-round pick Troy Fautanu and fellow third-round pick Payton Wilson were not on the list. He'll head to Los Angeles from May 16 to the 19.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Giants Sign Former Steelers WR
- Cole Holcomb's Injury More Serious Than Believed
- Former Steelers WR Could Join Chiefs
- Cowboys Release Former Steelers WR
- Former QB Warns Steelers About Russell Wilson, Justin Fields