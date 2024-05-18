All Steelers

First Look at Roman Wilson in Steelers Uniform

Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick Roman Wilson donned the black and gold for the first time this weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- The start of the 2024 NFL season is still months away but Pittsburgh Steelers fans can steal an early look at one of their most important rookies as he puts on the black and gold for the very first time.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson, a third-round pick out of Michigan this year, was able to put on his No. 10 Steelers jersey for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premeire this weekend and the team offered a sneak peak into his photoshoot.

Wilson has lofty expectations awaiting him in Pittsburgh. He was drafted to a team that had just traded away reliable veteran Diontae Johnson and desperately needs a compliment to second-year star George Pickens. Wilson will try to use his speed and versailtity to be an impact player right away in the Steelers offense.

Wilson appeared in 46 games at Michigan and started 24. In his senior year, Wilson accounted for a career-high 789 yards and 12 touchdowns during Michigan's undefeated, national championship season on the way to second-team All-Big 10 honors.

He figures to play a massive role in the Steelers offense this coming season and will be counted on to deliver right away.

