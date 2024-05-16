All Steelers

Details Revealed of Steelers Deal With Payton Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Payton Wilson's contract details have been revealed.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton
Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick Payton Wilson inked his first NFL contract earlier this month and now the financial details have been released.

Wilson, who fell to the Steelers on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, has signed a four-year deal worth $5.596 million with $890,044 due to him in a signing bonus, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Wilson was considered a steal for the Steelers at the 98th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had injury concerns from his college days at NC State, but Pittsburgh's front office believed he was too electric of a talent to let fall past them at the end of Day 2.

Wilson appeared in 46 career games, recording 402 total tackles, 15 career sacks, 7 interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In his senior season, during which he won the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in all of college football, Wilson made an astonishing 138 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and six passes defended.

He'll be a depth piece for the Steelers to start his career but has the potnetial to become a full-time starter if he can stay healthy.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published |Modified
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 