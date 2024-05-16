Details Revealed of Steelers Deal With Payton Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick Payton Wilson inked his first NFL contract earlier this month and now the financial details have been released.
Wilson, who fell to the Steelers on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, has signed a four-year deal worth $5.596 million with $890,044 due to him in a signing bonus, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Wilson was considered a steal for the Steelers at the 98th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had injury concerns from his college days at NC State, but Pittsburgh's front office believed he was too electric of a talent to let fall past them at the end of Day 2.
Wilson appeared in 46 career games, recording 402 total tackles, 15 career sacks, 7 interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In his senior season, during which he won the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in all of college football, Wilson made an astonishing 138 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and six passes defended.
He'll be a depth piece for the Steelers to start his career but has the potnetial to become a full-time starter if he can stay healthy.
