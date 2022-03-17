Steelers Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon to New Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon one a two-year deal, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

The Steelers traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Witherspoon last offseason. After being inactive for the beginning of the season, he played in nine games, including three starts, and recorded three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Witherspoon now joins Cam Sutton, Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace as big name cornerbacks on the Steelers roster. He and Wallace will likely compete for the starting job, but will both see playing time throughout games.

Justin Layne and James Pierre are also on the roster.

