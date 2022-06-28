Steelers LB T.J. Watt Nominated for Best NFL Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has been nominated for the NFL's highest ESPY award.

PITTSBURGH -- After winning Defensive Player of the Year, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker cemented himself as one of the league's top peformers. So much so, that he's been nominated for the NFL's Best Player at the 2022 ESPYS.

Watt's 2021 campaign ended with a share of the single-season sack record (22.5) and his first DPOY trophy. He also racked up 21 tackles for loss and 39 quarterback hits.

Watt is joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for this year's award.

The 2022 ESPYS will be hosted on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

