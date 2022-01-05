Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Named Defensive Player of the Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has won the award three times this season.

    PITTSBURGH -- For the third time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. 

    Watt collected the award after a four-sack performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. The All-Pro edge rusher also added five tackles, including three for loss, five quarterback hits and two passes defensed to his season total. 

    His four sacks against the Browns was the first time a Steelers player has done so in a single game since Joey Porter in 2001 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    Watt also left himself one sack away from tying the NFL single-season sack record with one game left in the regular season. He currently sits with 21.5 sacks on the year, joining his brother J.J. as one of 12 players in NFL history to have a 20-sack season. 

    "The first year or two, I used to do big individual goals, 'X' amount of sacks, TFLs (tackles for loss), all that stuff," Watt said after the game. "But it adds too much pressure. You start chasing and all that stuff. And now it's just trying to affect every game the best that I can and prepare. It's been working for me. So, I'm not really looking at goals like that anymore, just trying to be a game-wrecker."

    This is the sixth time Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week throughout his career.  

