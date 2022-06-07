Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Participation This Summer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are confident Diontae Johnson will be a full participant as they move through mini camp and set off for training camp. Minkah Fitzpatrick, however, is an unknown.
Johnson confirmed with local media that he doesn't plan to sit out while waiting for a new contract. Despite understanding what his value is with his next deal, he made it clear he wants to be here and present during workouts.
While Fitzpatrick is at the facility and dressed during practice, head coach Mike Tomlin said he's not certain what the summer will look like for the All-Pro safety.
“I don’t,” Tomlin said when asked about Fitzpatrick's plan. “We’ll play it by ear.”
Last summer, T.J. Watt worked on the sideline while negotiating a new contract. The Steelers have made it known they want to extend Fitzpatrick as soon as they can. Following in Watt's footsteps could be the path he's choosing until a new deal is signed.
