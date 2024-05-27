Former QB Says NFL is Helping Steelers Rival
PITTSBURGH— The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season. It’s clear they will have to earn their way to wherever they land in the AFC North.
The same thing can’t be said of the Steelers’ rival, the Baltimore Ravens, however. According to former NFL player and analyst Robert Griffin III, the league may be trying to help Baltimore “get over the hump.”
RG3 took to social media to elaborate on his theory. Citing reasons like the amount of rest between games and not being on the road for more than two weeks in a row, Griffin seems convinced that the NFL expects a huge step forward from Baltimore.
"At this point in Lamar Jackson's career -- every season is Super Bowl or bust," Griffin said. "That's how special the two-time MVP has been. And the only thing the NFL wants more than a dynasty like the Chiefs, is a team or a player that gets over the hump. And that's exactly what the NFL schedule makers are trying to help the Ravens do. They gave them an additional 16 days of rest over their opponents ... and not only that, they make sure [the Ravens] are not on the road, or should I say, away from home, more than two weeks in a row ... They want to make sure they are well-rested ... You got a new duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, these dudes are dynamic playmakers, why wouldn't the NFL want them to be well-rested."
So, why would the Ravens be getting these extra favors from the league? For Griffin, it makes perfect sense that the NFL wants to see Lamar Jackson succeed. "That's how special the two-time MVP (Jackson) has been." With Baltimore being unable to get past the AFC Championship game, perhaps with a bit more rest and some home field advantage, it can propel the Ravens to more postseason success.
Add on that the Ravens brought in former rushing champion Derrick Henry, and RGIII says the Ravens are a team the NFL wants to take care of. "Why wouldn't the NFL want them to be well-rested," he posed during his social media video. If Griffin is to be believed, the Ravens should be poised for a big year and could challenge Kansas City for the the top team in the AFC.
For the Steelers, they aren't as lucky in terms of scheduling. Going off of team opponent winning percentage in 2023, they have the third-strongest strength of schedule in the entire league. They also are not as fortunate in terms of rest allotted, as the Steelers will play two games in five days toward the end of the regular season. They Steelers and Ravens don't meet for the first time until week 11 and then battle it out again in week 16. One thing is for sure: no matter where these teams are at in the standings, their matchups are sure to be ca n't-miss football.
