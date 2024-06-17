Former QB Makes Scary Prediction for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers think they are a much better team heading into 2024 than they were in 2023. They've improved their quarterback group, offensive line, and linebacker room, and upgraded at cornerback. It makes sense that they would be more confident.
That same sentiment isn't shared around the league. Many believe the Steelers will take a step back this season or will limp their way into a winning record again. Recently, former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert became the latest to chime in on this. On an episode of his podcast, Pocket Presence, Benkert sounded off on the Steelers.
"I just don't see how the Steelers team this year looks much different than the Broncos team did last year," he said. "I don't think the Steelers win more than six games this year, if they win seven I'd be shocked."
One of Benkert's biggest reasons for this prediction was the Steelers' schedule. He stated frequently that he couldn't find seven winnable games on their schedule and was especially worried about their final weeks of the season.
"There's just no way they break .500 for the first time in Mike Tomlin's career," Benkert stated.
To Benkert's point, the last portion of the Steelers' schedule is full of difficult opponents. Over the final seven weeks, they play the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns twice, the Cincinnati Bengals twice, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs. But history suggests the Steelers will find a way to have a winning record. They haven't had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, and haven't had one as an organization since 2003.
Benkert also clearly doesn't understand the fiery competitiveness in the Steelers' division. No matter what the records are entering the matchup, an AFC North matchup is always a coin toss. The Steelers went 5-1 against their division last season with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph under center. To suggest they will lose more games with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at the helm is just silly.
The other criticism Benkert lobbied against the Steelers was comparing them to the Broncos' defense in 2023. Benkert may have been attempting praise, but to compare a top-10 defense in Pittsburgh to a bottom-five defense in Denver is a massive stretch. The Steelers allowed the seventh-fewest points in the NFL last year, whereas the Broncos finished 27th in the league. The Steelers allowed nearly a touchdown less per game than the Broncos in 2023, and are stacked with elite talent again heading into 2024.
It makes sense that some are down on the Steelers, despite their confidence in themselves. They play in one of the NFL's toughest divisions and have plenty of question marks heading into the season. Nonetheless, Benkert's predictions for the Steelers season are both absurd and unrealistic.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Rookie Calls Calvin Austin Leader
- Steelers Insider Predicts Cam Sutton Suspension Replacements
- Cam Heyward Open to Leaving Steelers
- Steelers UDFA Making Noise as QB - And Punt Returner
- Steelers Rookie Earning All-Pro Comparisons