Former Steelers WR Dominating UFL
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hakeem Butler is not on an NFL roster right now but he's making waves in the UFL and could be on his way to a
Butler, who spent training camp with the Steelers last summer and now plays for the St. Louis Battlehawks, currently leads the UFL in receiving yards with 618, ranks third in receptions with 43 and second in touchdowns with 5. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has him as the frontrunner for 2024 Offensive Player of the Year.
Butler arrived at Steelers training camp as an intriguing prospect. His 6'5 frame stood out against the other recievers but in between his handful of circus catches, Butler didn't produce much on the field.
But he does now have some extensive NFL experience under his belt. Butler's enjoyed stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Steelers, plus two Canadian teams and a pair of UFL/XFL teams.
Butler is finally hitting his stride with the Battlehawks and could be leveling up out of the UFL soon enough as offseason workouts progress in the NFL.
