Eagles Sign Steelers CB Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Porter family line of NFL defensive backs was revived when Joey Porter Jr. went to the Pittsburgh Steelers took Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and now another name is being added to the list.
Shon Stephens, the cousin of the Steelers' young star cornerback, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo. Stephens was set to attend rookie minicamp in Pittsburgh before inking a deal with the team across the state.
Stephens, a 5'8 cornerback who played his college ball at Ferris State and West Liberty, was ready to make the leap up to Division I ball twice but the NCAA denied his eligibility both times.
He caught the eyes of scouts at Michigan State's Pro Day with a 4.3-second 40-yard dash time and 19 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. Stephens is small, but packs a punch. He reportedly met with the Steelers College Gridiron Showcase, according to Steelers Now.
The Steelers have a need at slot cornerback that they are looking to address and they now have one less option with Stephens off the board.
