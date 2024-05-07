All Steelers

Steelers Add Former Titans RB to Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in a veteran running back.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) runs with the
Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) runs with the / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another veteran piece to their rookie mini camp roster, inviting former Tennessee Titan Jonathan Ward, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Ward, a 6-foot, 200-pound running back has spent time with the Titans and Arizona Cardinals, playing in 42 games. He's rushed for a total of 69 career yards but holds an average of 4.1 yards per carry and has 52 receiving yards as well. He's also an option for special teams contributions.

After playing most of his first two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Ward started bouncing back and forth behind active roster and practice squads. He eventually found himself playing seven games in Tennesse last season.

The Steelers have three running backs expected to make the 53-man roster in Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson, but right now, it's unknown what type of contribution Patterson will bring to the offense. If he's viewed as more of a receiving threat, there may be another spot open for Ward to take advantage of.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.