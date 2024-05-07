Steelers Add Former Titans RB to Minicamp Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another veteran piece to their rookie mini camp roster, inviting former Tennessee Titan Jonathan Ward, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Ward, a 6-foot, 200-pound running back has spent time with the Titans and Arizona Cardinals, playing in 42 games. He's rushed for a total of 69 career yards but holds an average of 4.1 yards per carry and has 52 receiving yards as well. He's also an option for special teams contributions.
After playing most of his first two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Ward started bouncing back and forth behind active roster and practice squads. He eventually found himself playing seven games in Tennesse last season.
The Steelers have three running backs expected to make the 53-man roster in Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson, but right now, it's unknown what type of contribution Patterson will bring to the offense. If he's viewed as more of a receiving threat, there may be another spot open for Ward to take advantage of.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Miss Out on WR Tyler Boyd
- Broncos Radio Host Blasts 'Stupid' Narrative About Steelers QB
- Growing Belief Steelers Have New WR Trade Option
- Cowboys Shut Down Steelers Trade Rumors
- Steelers Urged Sign Former Dolphins CB