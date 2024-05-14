Steelers Urged to Trade for Titans WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being advised to make a move for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. ESPN's Bill Barnwell named 10 moves that should take place ahead of OTAs and minicamp, and right in the middle of that list is a deal between Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
Barnwell predicts a sixth-round pick while Tennessee eats about $6 million in guaranteed money should do the trick. It would give Burks a new home, hand the Titans a draft pick and provide the Steelers with a new, young wide receiver.
"Tennessee's biggest hindrance in moving Burks is financial. He's owed more than $8 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. That's not much for a promising young wide receiver, but if it's tied to a disappointing player with a meaningful injury history who doesn't play much on special teams, that's another story. The Titans will likely need to either eat money or attach a draft pick to get a deal done," Barnell writes.
"One team that has been comfortable taking shots on talented receivers in the past? The Steelers, who usually mitigate that risk by drafting those wideouts in the middle rounds while trusting they can get the most out of them on the field. Pittsburgh didn't seem to pursue Burks in 2022, when it was focused on Kenny Pickett in the draft, but had Burks been available in the second or third round, that might have been a different story."
The Steelers have been linked to Burks ever since the Titans showed their hand by bringing in veteran free agents. Now, with the addition of Tyler Boyd, Tennessee seems to be moving past Burks and burying him on the depth chart.
Burks is just 24-years-old but has just 49 catches for 669 yards in the NFL. In Pittsburgh, he'd be viewed as a No. 3 behind George Pickens and Roman Wilson, but he would give the team another young option with plenty of potential.
