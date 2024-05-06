Steelers Insider Shares Growing Concern About Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to pick up Najee Harris's fifth-year option, making 2024 the final year under his rookie deal. The uncertainty of what comes next is high, and because of that, one team insider believes there's reason for concern.
During an interview with 93.7 The Fan, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly shared his thoughts that the team could be concerned about how Harris reacts to them declining his $6.7 million option.
"Potentially, I mean he’s a very unique character. He’s hard to get a read on. Sometimes he’s cranky and sometimes he’s talkative. My biggest concern right now is which one are you going to get during the regular season here… is he going to be sitting and moaning and complaining behind the scene," Kaboly said. "I’m not quite sure right now because he’s a very intriguing individual that can go either way at this point."
The Steelers are expected to utilize Harris and backup Jaylen Warren this season, but because of the news of Harris's option, rumors have started flying all over the place. Outside of the concern about Harris's reaction, there's also speculation he could be traded before the season - with one outlet predicting a trade to the Dallas Cowboys.
Harris, a former team captain, has never been shy of sharing his thoughts on the team and making himself one of the leaders within the offense. It has garnered him as one of the vocal leaders of the offense, but with uncertainty ahead, anything can happen.
