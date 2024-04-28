Steelers Land One of Best Steals in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers needed inside linebacker depth after dealing with a multitude of injuries last season. So, when the opportunity to add a high-level talent presented itself in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they didn't pass it up.
Now, N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson is in town. The 98th pick in the draft doesn't hold many expectations right now, being viewed as a depth piece behind Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts, but certainly a player who will have an opportunity to compete - and who's future has a ton of potential.
When it's all said and done, the Steelers could find themselves with an elite-level inside linebacker whose athleticism makes him a threat in any role at the position. Speaking with an evaluator familiar with Wilson's game, the newest Pittsburgh linebacker was described as "One of the best steals of the draft."
"A special player with a high-level combination of size, speed, and power, and he’s freakishly athletic for his size. A perfect Steelers linebacker and a total steal," they told All Steelers.
Wilson comes to Pittsburgh after five years in college, recording 402 tackles and 48 tackles for loss, with 15 sacks and seven interceptions. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, bringing a new level of speed to the Steelers' linebacker core - pairing well with newly-acquired free agent Patrick Queen.
":Yeah, I think you could characterize it as surprised," head coach Mike Tomlin said about Wilson falling to the third round. "He is an award-winning linebacker, Butkus Award winner. Had an opportunity to get really familiar with him down in Mobile, as well. But the linebackers themselves weren't coming off the board at that juncture, so sometimes they'd make runs on positions at different times, and there hadn't been a lot of linebackers to that point. I think he was No. 5 or so."
Wilson will head to training camp looking to compete for playing time with Queen, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson and potential Cole Holcomb, depending on his recovery progress. Even if he's not on the field much this season, he should have opportunities to grow, and if he begins to showcase the potential many believe he has, it'll be hard for the Steelers to keep him off the field.
