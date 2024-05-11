All Steelers

Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick Roman Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked down Roman Wilson's first contract.

Stephen Thompson

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (WO39) talks to the media
Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (WO39) talks to the media / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made another one of their 2024 draft class additions official with the signing of third-round pick Roman Wilson.

Wilson signed following the second day of rookie minicamp with the Steelers, the team announced. Financial terms have not yet been disclosed. Wilson is the second player from the 2024 draft class to ink his rookie deal, joining defensive lineman Logan Lee.

Wilson has lofty expectations awaiting him in Pittsburgh. He was drafted to a team that had just traded away reliable veteran Diontae Johnson and desperately needs a compliment to second-year star George Pickens. Wilson will try to use his speed and versailtity to be an impact player right away in the Steelers offense.

Wilson appeared in 46 games at Michigan and started 24. In his senior year, Wilson accounted for a career-high 789 yards and 12 touchdowns during Michigan's undefeated, national championship season on the way to second-team All-Big 10 honors.

He figures to play a massive role in the Steelers offense this coming season and now he can focus on purely on football with his contract negotiations in the rearview.

