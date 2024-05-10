Watch: Roman Wilson Shows Off Footwork at Steelers Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the first time this offseason, beginning rookie minicamp and getting their first look at the newest members of the orginization. Headlining the day was the top picks, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson.
While watching linemen are always fun once the pads come on, the wide receivers are typically the position most have their eyes on during drills without pads. So, the camera was glued to third-round pick Roman Wilson, who worked with new wide receivers coach Zach Azzani on footwork drills during Day 1.
Wilson is expected to take one a pretty big role for the Steelers as a rookie. Without a proven veteran outside of George Pickens, Wilson should be stepping in as an immediate starter at the wide receiver position.
He'll get two more days of rookie minicamp to show off his skills before heading to OTAs, minicamp and eventually training camp in Latrobe.
