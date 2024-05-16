Jaguars Sign Former Steelers DB

All Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds is headed to Florida.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds is on the move for a second straight season after concluding a five-year tenure in the Steel City.

Edmunds, a former first-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, is now going to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the start of Organized Team Activities next week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Edmunds was taken 28th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft coming out of Virginia Tech and went on to spend five productive seasons with the Steelers. Appearing in 79 games nd starting 75 of those, he came up with 5 interceptions, 410 total tackles, 5 sacks and 26 passes defended.

Ever since leaving Pittsburgh following the 2022 season, Edmunds bounced from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 16 games combined for both squads in 2023 and accounted for 48 tackles, an interception and 2.5 sacks.

Now Edmunds will try to find a new, better opportunity with the Jaguars.

