Steelers Release Hilarious Schedule Video
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted the impossible with their 2024 schedule release video - making former Steelers star James Harrison crack a smile.
Steelers stars Russell Wilson, Miles Killebrew, DeShon Elliot, Connor Heyward, Montravius Adams, Elandon Roberts, Nick Herbig, Rodney Williams, Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth, Breiden Fohoko, Van Jefferson took terms sharing some corny jokes that aligned with the team's 2024 opponents with the legendary James "Deebo" Harrison and tried to get him to laugh. None were successful.
Arguably the best wise crack came from one of Killebrew's ad-libs.
"What do you call a jet that's flying backwards?" He asked Harrison. "You might get this one - a receding airline."
"Why would I get this one?" Harrison, who is bald, asked.
Killebrew said.
Harrison did not laugh and instead insisted that Killebrew explain it to him between some awkward silences.
Wilson finally got Harrison to admit he had a good one with a joke about what body part is always losing ("da feet") but still no smile from Harrison, until Harrison was allowed to tell his own joke at the very end.
While "Deebo" wasn't smiling much throughout the video, there is plenty to get excited about on the 2024 schedule. Starting with a trip to Atlanta for the season opener, the 2024 schedule is headlined by a Christmas Day bout with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Working around a Week 9 bye, the Steelers will play three primetime games and eight contests against teams that made the playoffs in 2023.
The Steelers have one of the hardest schedules in NFL stading between them and a return to the playoffs and hopefully more in 2024.
