Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Dealing With Knee Injury, 'Overweight'

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to work without Stephon Tuitt as they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.

Tuitt has not practiced this summer, which was assumed to be due to the death of his brother earlier this year. However, defensive coordinator Keith Butler said the issue could be a lingering knee injury.

"His knee is bothering him right now," Butler said. "I don't know everything about his knee, I just know it's slowing him down right now."

Butler also said Tuitt is "a little bit over weight" as he deals with off-field matters.

"To tell you the truth, I don't know how I'd handle my mom watching her son die," Butler said. "I don't know if I could handle that. I'm not sure what to tell you besides his knee is bugging him a little bit. He might be a little bit overweight and what he's dealing with his mother."



In the meantime, the Steelers have worked Chris Wormley as their starting defensive end. The team kept eight defensive linemen, including Tuitt, on the roster this season in light of the uncertainty.

"We were hoping he was ready to go, but we didn't know," Butler said. "You don't know how injuries go sometimes. I'm glad we've got [Wormley] and kept him. Gives our young guys a chance to develop a little bit more."

Butler said the team expects Tuitt to return at some point this season but he doesn't know when. The Steelers will travel to Buffalo to play their regular season-opener on Sept. 12.

"We hope to get him back," Butler said. "We will get him back, I just don't know when."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Lose Quincy Roche to Giants

Joe Haden Will Test Free Agency After Season

Roster Cuts and Crate Challenges

Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster, Cut 17 Players

Cam Newton Shouldn't Sniff the Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Comfortable Replacing Stephon Tuitt for Week 1

Steelers Preparing Change at Left and Right Tackles

Pressley Harvin III Wins Steelers Punting Competition

Steelers Release Kam Canaday, Rico Bussey

Steelers Practice Ends With Fight Between Claypool, Fitzpatrick