Steelers Add Another WR, Backup Plan Coming Soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room is not complete just yet.

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller (10) against
Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller (10) against / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the internet explode when their next wide receiver addition - one that was believed to be a star - ended up being Scotty Miller. Now, the group is sitting there with plenty of questions surrounding them, hoping to make the most out of a bunch of WR4's.

So, what's the plan? Well, the Steelers likely have one. Here's the thing, though, they aren't going to execute it until they are really backed into a corner. Until then, they'll wait, looking for opportunity to arise. And it will.

For those shutting down the belief of another trade, don't jump the gun. This team has a plan and will likely complete that plan before the end of the summer. Right now, their first option is off the table. So, they're looking for their second.

No time to panic just yet.

