Steelers Next Contract is Not Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign two more contracts this offseason, with a third possible. The next one will not be Diontae Johnson, though.

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking deal, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. Now, after spending over $73 million on their All-Pro defensive back, they'll set out to negotiate with three more players.

While first-round pick Kenny Pickett is a guarantee with their next contract, afterwards comes down to two players. But even though Diontae Johnson is making headlines, the Steelers will sign another star before their top wide receiver.

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Minkah Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal

Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp