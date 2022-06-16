Steelers Next Contract is Not Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking deal, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. Now, after spending over $73 million on their All-Pro defensive back, they'll set out to negotiate with three more players.
While first-round pick Kenny Pickett is a guarantee with their next contract, afterwards comes down to two players. But even though Diontae Johnson is making headlines, the Steelers will sign another star before their top wide receiver.
