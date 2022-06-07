Report: Texans Enables Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

The Houston Texans knew, in some degree, about the behavior of Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans reportedly helped in hiding Deshaun Watson's behavior around message therapists over the last two years. The now Cleveland Browns quarterback faces 24 sexual assault lawsuits against him and could have more coming, according to a report from the New York Times.

According to the Times, Watson has had massages from 66 different women in the last 17 months. And in the report, it states the Texans helped in a number of ways with receiving, and hiding, those massages.

"The Times’s review also showed that Watson’s conduct was enabled, knowingly or not, by the team he played for at the time, the Houston Texans, which provided the venue Watson used for some of the appointments. A team representative also furnished him with a nondisclosure agreement after a woman who is now suing him threatened online to expose his behavior."

The Times' report states at least four therapists who dealt with Watson are from the Genuine Touch, a contracted group with the Texans.

The investigation also includes recordings with 15 women who worked with Watson and 15 women who stated their support of Watson throughout this process.

