DeMeco Ryans Comments on New Houston Texans Linebacker During OTAs
The Houston Texans signed former Cleveland Browns draft pick Jacob Phillips to a one-year deal, giving him a fresh start and an opportunity to compete for a starting role heading into the season. This comes after Phillips had an impressive workout with the team.
The Texans signing Phillips came a month ago, but the linebacker is getting an opportunity to get his first bit of action in Houston, proving his value to head coach DeMeco Ryans and the rest of the staff during OTAs.
On Tuesday, Ryans talked about the acquisition of Phillips and the opportunity provided to him in Houston.
"Acquiring Jacob — he was a guy who I studied back when he was at LSU — a long, athletic linebacker," Ryans said. "He's definitely battled some injuries and had some tough years with season ending injuries, but just giving Jacob the opportunity to compete, as well. See if he can get over that injury bug and give himself a chance to add value to our team."
In three seasons with Cleveland, Phillips appeared in 20 games, starting in just eight. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound linebacker defended five passes, came up with three sacks, five tackles for loss and 88 total tackles.
The third-round pick out of LSU could provide a real impact for the Texans, should he find a way to stay healthy and prove why the Browns selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2023 NFL season with a pectoral injury and dealt with plenty of other season-ending injuries.
Since 2021, Phillips has played just seven games. It's safe to say he has something to prove in Houston, and the Texans might be the perfect fit for him. He's playing for a gritty franchise looking to contend for a Super Bowl while simultaneously trying to carve a role in this league after a rocky first four years.
Ryans seems to understand the opportunity Phillips has with the franchise while also being familiar with his game. His fit heading into training camp will be something worth watching.
