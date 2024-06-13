Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs Reflects on Relationship With Bills' QB Josh Allen
Stefon Diggs did not know what to expect when the Buffalo Bills landed him in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020. Diggs had a subpar exit out of Minnesota and didn't believe the Vikings sent him to Buffalo with the "greatest intent."
Four years later and now a member of the Houston Texans, Diggs' time with the Bills resulted in his most successful tenure and he credits quarterback Josh Allen for playing a monumental role in his accomplishments.
"When I got to Buffalo, Josh was — Josh is still my guy," Diggs said. "People don't really understand what it's like to be out there. He really embraced me and kind of had the Southern hospitality. He embraced me, spent a lot of time, and I probably wouldn't be right here if it wasn't for him. I got a lot of the love for that boy."
Diggs played 65 games in Buffalo, recording a combined 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns — ranking first in each statistical category for the Bills. Although he was already a prominent wideout when he joined the Bills, Diggs rose to All-Pro status during his time playing alongside Allen.
Allen told reporters in Buffalo in April that Diggs meant a lot to the franchise despite rumors that he was unhappy by the end of the 2023 season.
Allen's status as one of the league's most substantial quarterbacks rose while playing alongside Diggs, as he became an All-Pro MVP-caliber player.
Together, Allen and Diggs established the Bills as a championship contender. However, Buffalo fell short of its aspirations. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in 2020, the Bills sustained three consecutive Divisional Round exits.
"I'll always have a spot in my heart for him," Allen said on April 18. "It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years."
