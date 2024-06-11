Houston Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Teams Up With USAA In Preparation For Hurricane Season
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. recently teamed up with USAA, members of the US Coast Guard, and local emergency responders to raise awareness and educate about the potential dangers of the 2024 hurricane season.
At Houston TranStar on Friday morning, Anderson discussed the importance of preparing for hurricanes. He delivered the message alongside USAA senior vice president of safety and loss prevention Rob Braggs, Harris County Emergency Management coordinator Mark Sloan and U.S. Coast Guard sector captain Keith M. Donahue.
"As we know, June starts the beginning of hurricane season and we want everyone to be safe and prepare the right way," Anderson said.
"This is not something you should take lightly. We have amazing people to help spread awareness to everything we have going on here in this beautiful state we call Texas. Everybody please listen, take precaution, be safe and lets take care of Texas."
As a native of Hampton, GA, Anderson revealed that participating in USAA’s Huddle Up for Hurricane Prep event was also a learning experience. He has not experienced a hurricane before, but his two-year tenure with the Texans has given him a small sample size of its potential dangers.
Anderson added that the Texans have done a great job keeping players informed and prepared. August and September are known to be the height of hurricane season for the Gulf Coast.
On April 16, a severe storm passed through Houston. It killed seven people and left millions across the city without power. In a news conference held by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, she described the storm as "a hurricane or some of the worst tragedies that come from Mother Nature."
"I’ve got to get myself prepared," Anderson said. "The weather can change at any moment, and you always want to be safe. Just keep a first aid kit in your car — a candle or flashlight, anything to help you stay safe in any storm."
In addition to providing information, Anderson took part in a brief tour of a rescue boat and held a meet and greet with several service members and emergency response coordinators.
"It’s a serious matter — now that I’m officially a part of this — I am going to take it very seriously and bring awareness to it," Anderson said. "It’s very important. The weather can change at any moment. You always want to be safe, no matter where you’re going."
