Houston Texans' Kenyon Green Showcases Growth and Health As Minicamp Standout
Christian Harris and Kamari Lassiter took center stage Wednesday morning during mandatory minicamp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
The Houston Texans held a team scrimmage, during which Harris recorded an interception on quarterback C.J. Stroud. His defensive stop came a few series after Lassiter registered two pass breakups on All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs.
The Texans' dominance on the defensive side of the ball overshadowed the success of the offense. Nico Collins caught a projected 20-yard touchdown pass from Stroud, while Tank Dell continued to make plays amid his ongoing recovery from two respective leg injuries.
However, Kenyon Green may have been the most impressive player on the offensive side of the ball. The third-year offensive lineman held his own against veteran Mario Edwards, and his production during 11-on-11 play showcased why the 2024 season could be a comeback year for the former Texas A&M prospect.
"Credit to him for the work that he has done," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "The work that he has done in the offseason, he has given himself that chance and he will continue to build off of that and come back in camp ready to roll."
Green has been one of the most prominent players during OTAs and minicamp. He has changed his body, which has given him a leaner appearance. The improvements in his stature have made Green appear more athletic and stronger coming off the line of scrimmage.
His progress comes a year after a shoulder injury forced him to miss the entire 2023 season. Although the injury was a letdown, Green used the previous nine months to rehab and condition himself for the 2024 season.
He spent nearly every day around the facility, which added to his motivation to not only return to the practice field but reclaim himself as the prospect that gave general manager Nick Caserio the confidence to trade for him during the 2022 NFL Draft.
As a former player who has dealt with injuries, Ryans understood the challenging position Green was in. He became a confidant to Green. Almost every conversation the two parties held led to Green expressing his desire to rejoin the Texans on game days.
"Some guys, when they get injured, it is easy to lose sight of what is going on,” Ryans said. “But he was still around with the meetings, and when I see him, I just always try to encourage him, like I do all players. I think we all need that encouragement, especially when you are on IR — it is lonely at times.
"It is a difficult time when you are going through an injury, everybody else is out at practice, and you are going home."
The 2024 season will also be a chance for Green to move past a subpar rookie year. He started 14 out of 15 games as a first-year prospect in 2022. He battled through injuries, which resulted in him allowing 47 pressures, 31 hurries, 12 quarterback hits and five sacks at left guard.
However, if Green's performances during team scrimmages are indications of his growth, he will have an essential role in helping the Texans reach their championship aspirations next season.
Holding his own against veteran defensive linemen has left coaches and teammates proud. One of Green's most significant supporters has been Will Anderson Jr., who is starting to see flashes of the two-time All-American he played against during his college career at Alabama.
"He has been really good this offseason," Anderson said. "He has taken care of his body, rehabbing and doing everything the right way. I had a chance to keep watching him improve, and it has been great to see. I am really excited for him. He has great things coming."
