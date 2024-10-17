Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Proud' of Will Anderson Jr.
The Houston Texans hit it out of the park in the 2023 NFL Draft by choosing C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back picks.
The quarterback and linebacker could become the backbone of the team for years to come on each side of the ball, giving the team a foundation towards a Super Bowl.
As a leader of the team, Stroud was asked about Anderson's growth, and he had nothing but positive things to say.
“Man, I’m super proud of Will," Stroud said. "Just the person he is, not only just on the field, but off. How encouraging he is being, not only in my life, but in the locker room and his family and then just being so family-oriented and always showing everybody love. His mom and my mom are very close. So, I just think it’s super dope that he’s able to get what he deserves on the field and he doesn’t see a double team every play. So, I definitely love the fact that he came out with a big game and I know he has a lot more coming for him and I definitely know that he’ll continue to be great.”
Stroud also believes that Anderson is on a path towards greatness, so he has confidence that he will continue to put on performances similar to his eight-tackle, three-sack game against the New England Patriots in Week 6.
“Yeah, I would say, honestly, he’s kind of like how I look at [WR] Nico [Collins]. He’s always been great, but he just needed opportunities. He did it in college and did it in his rookie year and so he just continues to get blessed with more opportunities. So, I think he’s going to keep doing well as long as he gets the opportunities to do that. So, I’m definitely just proud of him and what he’s been able to do and I know that he’ll continue to do well for sure.”
If the Texans can have a few more players buy into what they are doing behind Stroud and Anderson, the team will be closer to its path towards winning a Super Bowl.
