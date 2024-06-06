Exclusive: Fran Brown's Impact on Kamari Lassiter's Performance at Houston Texans' Minicamp
There are not too many cornerbacks who can say they made a defensive stop on an All-Pro receiver as a rookie, but Kamari Lassiter added his name to the list on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp with the Houston Texans.
During the first play of seven-on-seven, Lassiter lined up across Stefon Diggs. The veteran wideout appeared to have the advantage coming off the line of scrimmage. Diggs was able to find space in the defense's coverage, which gave quarterback C.J. Stroud the confidence to attempt a pass. However, Lassiter recovered and recorded his first of two pass break-ups of the day.
His success earned him the SWARM Player of the Day award from coach DeMeco Ryans. Yet, Lassiter's play on Diggs was a testament to the lessons he learned under the stewardship of former defensive backs coach Fran Brown at the University of Georgia.
"He is competitive," Brown exclusively told Texans Daily as the head coach at Syracuse University. "I would say he and Brock Bowers were the most competitive — like on another level. That's what he wants to do, and he is tough."
Lassiter and Brown developed a close-knit relationship during their two seasons together at Georgia. However, before Lassiter began cracking jokes about Brown's baldness, the two parties had to put their differences aside after a slightly argumentative start to begin the 2022 season.
They bumped heads briefly, but due to Lassiter's talent and passion, Brown did not care if the second-year cornerback liked him or not. His lone message was to listen and accept his teachings, as Brown believed his coaching could make Lassiter a pro.
Lassiter held a private meeting with Brown to express his remorse. After their discussion, they began working on the same accord, and the outcome gave the Texans the confidence to draft Lassiter with the No. 42 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.
Under Brown, Lassiter developed into a fundamentally sound cornerback who helped the Georgia Bulldogs put together one of the top defenses in the nation. He registered 75 tackles, 12 pass deflections, 8.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
In their first season together, Lassiter played an essential role in helping the Bulldogs end the 2022 season as national champions amid their undefeated campaign.
Brown's teachings led to Lassiter's development as a versatile cornerback who can play on the outside or in the slot — living up to his nickname as "The Locksmith."
"He just competed his butt off," Brown said. "He kept making plays, and he always got better — every game. Throughout his sophomore year, he kept getting better and better.
"He stayed consistent and kept wanting to be better. He kept asking for advice on how to become better. He would come in early in the morning to meet with me. He made guys come in and held them accountable. He took over the room, and you knew that he was the guy."
When learning the news that the Texans had drafted Lassiter, maintaining his faith and hard work in the NFL was the final lesson Brown had for his former defensive back.
He believes that Lassiter can achieve sustainable success during his career, especially once he learns his team's defensive playbook and opponents' tendencies.
Lassiter's defensive stop on Diggs is a small sample size that demonstrates why he will enter training camp with the best chances to start opposite Derek Stingley Jr. come Week 1 of the 2024 season. Over the previous two days of mandatory minicamp, Lassiter has recorded three pass break-ups while playing the majority of his practice snaps with the presumed first team.
Ryans has loved Lassiter's competitive intensity since the start of rookie minicamp. Each time Lassiter makes a play that leaves Ryans impressed, it's a reminder that his early career success stems from the hard work he put in alongside Brown on the practice fields at Georgia.
"Coach Fran was a very influential coach for me," Lassiter said. "I would say he really challenged me on and off the field to become a better man, a better football player, and he really pushed me to my limits.
"I would say whenever he came in, he just really worked with me, just challenged me every day. We set out goals for each other and his goal was to become a head coach sometime, and my goal was to get drafted. We just kind of worked with each other, and we were able to accomplish those goals."
