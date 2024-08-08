Texans Daily

How To Watch Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The Houston Texans starters will get a bit more run in their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Caleb Skinner

The Houston Texans Xavier Hutchinson celebrates a first down against the Chicago Bears in the first half in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Benson Stadium in Canton Thursday, August 1, 2024.
The Houston Texans Xavier Hutchinson celebrates a first down against the Chicago Bears in the first half in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Benson Stadium in Canton Thursday, August 1, 2024. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Houston Texans dropped their first preseason game of the year after falling to the Chicago Bears in a shortened game due to weather. Preseason games don't count in the ultimate win/loss column, but it does help prepare teams for the regular season and gives players the opportunity to earn roles on the roster.

This week things will change a bit for the Texans as they expect the starters to see their first live action of the season, which means we will get our first glimpses of some of the new key additions this offseason. The Texans' offense looked good in their first preseason matchup, but their defense struggled a bit, so look for the defense to amp things up in this one. The game is set to get underway on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Kickoff Time

Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Friday, August 9th, 7:00 PM EST/6:00 PM CST

TV & Streaming Options

NFL Network

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: Houston Texans -2.5
Over/Under: 37.5

