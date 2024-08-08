How To Watch Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Houston Texans dropped their first preseason game of the year after falling to the Chicago Bears in a shortened game due to weather. Preseason games don't count in the ultimate win/loss column, but it does help prepare teams for the regular season and gives players the opportunity to earn roles on the roster.
This week things will change a bit for the Texans as they expect the starters to see their first live action of the season, which means we will get our first glimpses of some of the new key additions this offseason. The Texans' offense looked good in their first preseason matchup, but their defense struggled a bit, so look for the defense to amp things up in this one. The game is set to get underway on Friday night in Pittsburgh.
Kickoff Time
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Friday, August 9th, 7:00 PM EST/6:00 PM CST
TV & Streaming Options
NFL Network
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Houston Texans -2.5
Over/Under: 37.5
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Huge Update Regarding Health Status of Texans' Starting Right Tackle
• Houston Texans Coach Reveals Priority Going Into Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
• Josh Allen’s Odd Response to Whether He Misses Texans' Stefon Diggs
• NFL Power Rankings: Houston Texans Among Best Teams in League