Josh Allen’s Odd Response to Whether He Misses Texans' Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans acquiring Stefon Diggs via trade this offseason proved the club was serious about building a contender around second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The trade happened to be great timing, as Diggs and the Buffalo Bills were a pairing needing an end. The relationship between the two parties had run its course. Star quarterback Josh Allen was asked whether he missed having Diggs around or not during training camp. His answer to the question was certainly odd.
“Stef’s a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said on Wednesday. “Miss? I don’t know if I’d say miss. He was a guy that was reliable, you can look to, he’s going to have the juice every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it every day in Houston. So definitely. You can’t say you don’t miss that. But I’m very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”
Diggs is an elite wide receiver and significantly elevates any offense he plays a part in. The Bills are now undergoing a rebuild at the position because of his departure, and the Texans will benefit from having his services.
Now, Allen will be able to prove how elite he can be without having a legendary wideout like Diggs on the roster to make big plays. Of course, Diggs and the club had their differences as it pertains to locker room struggles, but the connection between the two on the field was undeniable.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Diggs will be able to help Stroud grow as a quarterback, playing in a wide receiver room alongside players like Nico Collins and Tank Dell as the strongest trio at the position in the league.
It's not a shock to see the Bills trying to move forward after departing from the Pro Bowl wide receiver, and the Texans are best to ignore the noise and get ready to compete at the highest level next season.
