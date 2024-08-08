Texans Daily

Houston Texans Coach Reveals Priority Going Into Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

DeMeco Ryans has one thing on his mind as the Houston Texans get to the halfway point of training camp.

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is three weeks into training camp, but it still isn't even the halfway point.

It's easy to get lost in the day-to-day operations of training camp, but the Texans coach is keeping the main goal in mind.

"I’m monitoring reps, seeing where we are, keeping track of it just making sure we’re smart with how we’re loading our guys with the reps and making sure we’re peaking at the right time because when you start camp as early as we have with the Hall of Fame game, I don’t want guys to come in and we’re peaking at preseason week two," Ryans said. "That’s not the time to be at your peak, so we’re always going to – always monitoring it and our sports performance staff, they’ve done a great job of being on it as well. So, just working with them and we’re all in sync with making sure at the end of the day, making sure we take care of our guys the right way. Just want to be as healthy as possible going into the season.”

The Texans have avoided major injury so far during training camp, but with a month until the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, there's plenty of time for that to still happen.

The Texans are going to be very calculated when dividing reps for their players tomorrow night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

