Texans’ Matt Burke Drawing Interest for NFL HC Vacancy

In the flurry of rumors and buzz surrounding this year's NFL head coaching cycle and turnover, it looks like Houston Texans' defensive coordinator Matt Burke will have at least one interview lined up with a certain team in the NFC for their head coach vacancy.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Burke has been requested to interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position.

"The Cardinals have requested to interview Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke, per source. Burke, the play caller for the league’s stingiest defense, previously coached Arizona’s defensive line in 2022."

The Cardinals had fired their previous head coach, Jonathan Gannon, after three seasons last week to look for a new direction in the coaching ranks, and perhaps Burke, a former coaching voice on the Arizona defense, could be a name to keep an eye on for their opening in particular.

Matt Burke Emerging as Candidate for Cardinals HC

Burke has been with the Texans for the past three seasons as their defensive coordinator, coming onboard alongside head coach DeMeco Ryans once he was hired in 2023––from the Cardinals as their defensive line coach––and has since found his groove as one of the more appealing defensive minds across the NFL, especially this season.

Following the Texans' Week 3 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, it would be Burke being the one elevated to become Houston's lead defensive play-caller, as Coach Ryans would take on more of an oversight role; a set-up that's turned out to work quite well for Houston's elite unit.

The Texans are ranked as the NFL's number two scoring defense, number one in yards allowed per game, and number one in EPA per play, having just come off one of Houston's better performances on that end this season with a dominating Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-6.

Now, teams around the league with a head coaching position open might be beginning to take notice of the Texans' defensive mind leading the charge, and in turn, could give him a look to fill that spot as a defensive-minded leader with extensive experience across the NFL, albeit never as a head coach.

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio, left, speaks with defensive coordinator Matt Burke, right, during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Before joining the Texans, Burke has been working in the NFL dating back to 2004 as an assistant for the Tennessee Titans, and has made his rounds across multiple defensive staffs, having now been a defensive coordinator in Houston for three years, as well as a two-year stint as the DC for the Miami Dolphins from 2017 to 2018.

As for Burke's interview availability, league guidelines limit the Texans' defensive coordinator to just a virtual interview three days after the Wild Card round, and will only allow an in-person interview to take place after the divisional round is wrapped up across the league.

Therefore, you could expect traction to really gain around Burke's status as a head coaching candidate for the Cardinals and any other interested team in the coming weeks, but for now, it remains a situation to just keep an eye on as a possible fit.

