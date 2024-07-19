Texans Daily

'Iron Sharpens Iron': Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Focused on Improving Team

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has a desire to improve not just the offense, but the defense as well.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering his second season in the NFL, but he carries himself like someone who has been in the league for a decade.

Stroud embraces all of his teammates both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, and that's part of what being a franchise leader is about.

Stroud embodies the idea of "iron sharpens iron" and wants to utilize all of his teammates, not just on offense, to improve his own game.

“Iron sharpens iron," Stroud said. "Those are my teammates, and the people I want to see do well are on my team. So, if (CB Derek Stingley Jr.) Sting gets me on play, I ask him what he seen and if I get him on a play he always asks me what I did to make that play work. So, it's just iron sharpens iron, good on good. Trying to just help one another.”

When an offense and defense are on the same page, it makes winning a lot easier. Having an offense committed to helping a defense, and vice versa, only strengthens the team.

Considering the fact that Houston is incorporating this in Stroud's second year means that this principle is going to be stronger now than it was in 2023. That should elevate the Texans' ceiling and make them one of the more dangerous teams going into the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

