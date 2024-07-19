'Iron Sharpens Iron': Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Focused on Improving Team
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering his second season in the NFL, but he carries himself like someone who has been in the league for a decade.
Stroud embraces all of his teammates both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, and that's part of what being a franchise leader is about.
Stroud embodies the idea of "iron sharpens iron" and wants to utilize all of his teammates, not just on offense, to improve his own game.
“Iron sharpens iron," Stroud said. "Those are my teammates, and the people I want to see do well are on my team. So, if (CB Derek Stingley Jr.) Sting gets me on play, I ask him what he seen and if I get him on a play he always asks me what I did to make that play work. So, it's just iron sharpens iron, good on good. Trying to just help one another.”
When an offense and defense are on the same page, it makes winning a lot easier. Having an offense committed to helping a defense, and vice versa, only strengthens the team.
Considering the fact that Houston is incorporating this in Stroud's second year means that this principle is going to be stronger now than it was in 2023. That should elevate the Texans' ceiling and make them one of the more dangerous teams going into the upcoming season.
