Texans, Steelers Inactives Revealed for MNF Wild Card

The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have each revealed their official gameday inactives for their looming Wild Card showdown set to take place on Monday Night Football and cap off a six-game playoff slate for the league, with each side having a few notable names out of the mix to report

Here's the full inactives outlook for both the Texans and Steelers rolling into their playoff matchup:

Houston Texans Inactives

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Graham Mertz

RB Jawhar Jordan

CB Alijah Huzzie

LB Christian Harris

C/G Juice Scruggs

The only two injured names in the mix for the Texans are running back Jawhar Jordan, as well as cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who were both ruled out this weekend before the MNF action, while the rest of Houston's inactives are healthy scratches.

Braxton Berrios will remain off to the side as a healthy inactive player as he has for most of this season. Linebacker Christian Harris will join him, as well as offensive lineman Juice Scruggs— all three depth pieces who have seen their opportunities fluctuate throughout the season, and that trend will seemingly continue in Pittsburgh.

Graham Mertz, the Texans' third-string quarterback, will remain as the emergency QB3 if at all needed for the action in Pittsburgh, but is deemed inactive.

Heading into the week, there were a few eyes drawn to Houston's quarterback room and what could be in store for Davis Mills, who was deemed questionable for personal reasons and not traveling with the team, but he's in the stadium and ready to roll.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles with the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives

WR Roman Wilson

RB Kaleb Johnson

OL Jack Driscoll

DL Logan Lee

OLB Jeremiah Moon

CB Tre Flowers

QB Will Howard

As for the Steelers, they'll be downgrading a handful of notable contributors on the offensive end–– headlined by young guys like wide receiver Roman Wilson and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Both of which have seen spotty snaps throughout the season within their respective position groups, and will now be forced out for Pittsburgh's playoff action ahead as well.

For Will Howard, the Steelers' rookie quarterback, he'll also be an inactive for gameday, but like Mertz, will be an emergency QB3 in case anything goes awry with the two Steelers signal callers: Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

The Texans and Steelers will kick the action off at 7:15 p.m. in Acrisure Stadium, where Houston will have their chance to not only claim their third-straight Wild Card victory, but also the franchise's first-ever road playoff win to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive and well.

