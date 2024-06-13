Houston Texans Hold Best Odds to Win AFC South in 2024 NFL Season
Could the Houston Texans run it back in the AFC South next season? Behind second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud and coach DeMeco Ryans, they have the best odds to do so.
With incoming talents like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and wide receiver Joe Mixon adding to an already elite arsenal of offense, Houston is going to be buzzing next season.
There's plenty of hype surrounding the Texans, and it's for good reason. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in his rookie season, helping the Texans make a seven-win jump to go 10-7 and make the playoffs.
Not only did Houston go all in on building a Super Bowl-contending roster around Stroud and the Texans' young core, but media and fans are big believers in what the team has rolling into the 2024 NFL season.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans have the best odds, with a 36 percent chance to win the AFC South for a second straight season. The next-best odds come from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a 26 percent chance at a division title, followed by the Indianapolis Colts with a 23 percent chance.
Of course, this leaves the Tennessee Titans with just a 15 percent chance of becoming AFC South champions this season.
Being solid favorites, the Texans hold a certain level of expectation heading into the NFL season. Because of the team's youthfulness combined with Ryans heading into his second season at the wheel, the Texans are poised to take another jump from their ten wins a season ago.
Making the playoffs -- and winning the AFC South -- is the expectation for the Texans next season. Using that to win more than one playoff game and really lobby for a Super Bowl appearance would mark improvement for a team that is poised for another leap.
