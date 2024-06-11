Houston Texans’ QB C.J. Stroud Takes Savage Shot at Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud is right in the middle of sparking an in-state rivalry. Stroud has recently been taking pokes at the Dallas Cowboys, which comes in the same offseason where the second-year quarterback took a trip overseas alongside Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
The Texans and Cowboys play in different conferences, but both want to claim to be the best in Texas. This fall, the two will have the opportunity to square off in Arlington to settle things on the field. Until then, it's all talk.
In a recent video that surfaced, Stroud can be heard taking a stab at the Cowboys. "I don't play for the weak a** Cowboys," Stroud proclaimed.
Stroud also recently released his top five quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL season, where he ranked himself No. 3 and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott No. 4, giving himself an edge over the veteran.
While the Texans star quarterback might poke fun at the Cowboys, he went to bat for Dallas' quarterback in Prescott.
"Dak is that dude bro. Dak tough bro. Dak is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the world," Stroud claimed.
Stroud has earned the right to bark, though. In his rookie season, he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions, doing so in 15 games played. It took a singular season playing in the NFL for the Texans quarterback to emerge as a star.
Prescott has been doing this, though, and he threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Cowboys this past season.
As mentioned, the two quarterbacks will face off in Arlington this fall. Both are capable of posting video game-like stat lines, and they both have strong weapons that will make for a fun battle between the two teams.
