Texans Release Starting Cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell is set to hit the open market before the start of free agency

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are releasing starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell before the start of free agency. The team will save roughly $3.1 million in cap space.

Initially signed to a two-year deal worth $7.5 million, Mitchell served as Houston's top boundary corner. Playing in 14 games, the 29-year-old recorded 60 total tackles, 10 pass deflections and an interception. 

Terrance Mitchell

Terrance Mitchell

Terrance Mitchell

Prior to his arrival in Houston, Mitchell signed a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Cleveland Browns. He started every game on the outside during the 2020 season, recording 65 tackles, two for losses, three forced fumbles and 13 passes defended.

Cornerback now becomes a top concern for Houston entering free agency. Currently, Lonnie Johnson Jr. remains the only player on the roster with quality reps on the outside. Houston also has nickel defender Tavierre Thomas and Tremon Smith, who mostly was effective in the return game. 

Texans Release Starting Cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell is set to hit the open market before the start of free agency

New Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about what he looks for in an ideal cornerback for his defense. Smith responded stating that his "ideal" corner stands at least six feet tall and can mirror the speed and size of receivers who seem to be getting "bigger and bigger" over time. 

"We ask our corners to tackle," Smith said in Indianapolis. "They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot. That's a hard guy to find that I'm talking about." 

Terrance Mitchell

Terrance Mitchell

Terrance Mitchell

With Mitchell's release, the Texans are now projected to have over $18 million in cap space. Houston also owns nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft but could see that number expand in trades.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said he is "open-minded" in trading down from the No. 3 pick. Houston also is still looking to trade three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and could be persuaded to part ways with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil for the right price. 

