Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Among NFL's Best True Franchise Players
Across the past few seasons, and especially heading into the 2025 year, the Houston Texans have managed to build up one of the league's top defenses in both the front seven and secondary to maintain as one of the more well-rounded groups on that end of the ball, and one that will be for years to come.
However, the one star who may shine the brightest for the future on the Texans defense may be none other than Will Anderson Jr., the third-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who's already rose up the young pass rusher rankings in just two years, and could even be among one of the league's best franchise building blocks in the eyes of some.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently broke down the NFL's top 15 franchise players to be built around for the 2025 season, where Anderson Jr. found himself ranked as the 14th-best in the league, even above the likes of C.J. Stroud and Derek Stingley Jr.
"Will Anderson Jr. doesn't have the overall resume of Maxx Crosby, but he's done enough to represent the younger generation of edge-rushing sack artists—a group that includes the likes of Jared Verse, Travon Walker and Nik Bonitto," Knox wrote. "The Houston Texans star has already recorded 18 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 61 quarterback pressures and 82 total tackles in just 29 career games. The 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year should be in the mix for a Defensive Player of the Year award within the next few seasons."
"Anderson is a player whom the Texans can build their defense around, and he should maintain that role for the foreseeable future," Knox continued. "The Alabama product will turn 24 only days before the start of the 2025 season."
The Texans have unquestionably one of the best young talents in the front seven at just 24 years old next season. And perhaps with a potentially dominant third season on the horizon, he could have a chance to rise up the rankings even further come this time next year.
Combine Anderson with an already stacked defensive unit and an improved offensive outlook from last season, and this Texans group could have all the makings of an AFC South winner for a third-straight season
