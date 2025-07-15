Texans Weapon on the Chopping Block Right After Being Signed
The Houston Texans have made a bunch of new additions to their offense this offseason, hoping to bolster a unit that was rather disappointing in 2024.
The Texans not only overhauled their receiving corps, but they also added a couple of new running backs in Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks.
As a result, Houston's depth chart at halfback has essentially already been decided, with Joe Mixon, Chubb and Marks clearly representing the top three at the position. While that has kind of left Dameon Pierce in the dark, it may completely spell the end for Dare Ogunbowale.
Jovan Alford of House of Houston has named Ogunbowale as a cut candidate heading into 2025, citing Pierce's ability to return kicks as the deciding factor.
"Heading into training camp, the consensus is that Pierce will likely be gone after seeing his role on offense decrease last season, despite his usage on special teams. But given that he can be used on kick returns, it wouldn’t be shocking if Ogunbowale, the older running back of the two, is the odd man out in the running back room," Alford wrote.
Funny enough, the Texans actually re-signed Ogunbowale on a one-year, $1.8 million contract back in March, but that certainly does not guarantee him a roster spot.
The 31-year-old carried the ball 30 times for 112 yards last season, also logging 19 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Ogunbowale has spent the past three years in Houston, but has never been anything more than a depth piece off the bench.
It's looking more and more like the Texans will move on from the University of Wisconsin product before the start of the 2025 campaign.
