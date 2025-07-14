Nick Chubb's Massive Revelation Will Have Texans Fans Fired Up
The Houston Texans signed running back Nick Chubb to a one-year contract very late in the offseason, hoping that the four-time Pro Bowler would help comprise a dynamic veteran duo with Joe Mixon.
Of course, Chubb hasn't been himself in a couple of years. He suffered a devastating knee injury in September 2023 that knocked him out for all of that season and caused him to miss a good chunk of 2024. Chubb then sustained a broken foot last December.
As a result, there are legitimate questions as to whether or not the 29-year-old will ever be able to regain his footing, but Chubb seems optimistic heading into 2025, and his recent revelation will have Texans fans foaming at the mouth.
"I hit all my numbers that I usually do in the offseason," Chubb told reporters. "Speed, weights, and things like that."
Essentially, Chubb is feeling like his old self physically. Remember: last offseason, the former second-round pick was still rehabbing his knee injury, so he didn't really get a full summer of work. This time around, Chubb is full steam ahead, which is great news for Houston.
Now, it should be noted that just because Chubb feels great does not necessarily mean he will be ripping off massive chunks of yardage in the fall. He has almost certainly lost a step or two, and he will serve more as a complementary back to Mixon than anything else.
It's also important to remember that Houston selected fellow running back Woody Marks in the NFL Draft, so the Texans have other options, too.
But if Chubb can come close to replicating what he did during his prime years with the Cleveland Browns, Houston's rushing attack will definitely be in good hands.