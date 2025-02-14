Texans' New OC Has High Praise for Joe Mixon
The Houston Texans kicked off their 2025 offseason by making some big changes to their offense –– the headliner being the decision to bring in Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nick Caley as their next offensive coordinator.
It's a big shift to move on from Bobby Slowik after two seasons to likely enforce some different looks on the offensive side of the ball after the Texans faced some regression and disappointment throughout the 2024 campaign.
Yet, one aspect of Houston's offense shouldn't be expected to change much at all, and that's Joe Mixon and his role as the team's workhorse in the backfield.
During Nick Caley's introductory press conference with the Texans on Thursday, he gave glowing reviews of Mixon and his abilities.
"I love his mentality," Caley said. "I love the way he runs. I love the way he finishes. He's a violent runner on contact. He's competitive. I've admired him for a long, long time, so I'm really excited. He's a really good player, and I'm really excited to work with him."
Mixon had a strong year in his first season with Houston. It was his fifth 1,000-yard campaign of his career, and one that he had in only 14 games. He finished with 245 carries for 1,016 yards on the ground and 12 total touchdowns.
And based on Caley's tone on the veteran back, we shouldn't expect Mixon to slow down much at all either.
Mixon be 29 years old entering the 2025 season, which usually doesn't bode too well for the running back position in the NFL. However, if he can remain at full strength as an effective runner alongside a revitalized C.J. Stroud in his third season under center, that could be a dangerous duo for this Houston offense to rally behind in 2025.
